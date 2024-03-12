Creative Planning Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

