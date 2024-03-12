Creative Planning Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 47,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 74.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $258.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

