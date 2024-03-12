Creative Planning Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Cigna Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $342.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.