Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after buying an additional 482,133 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,621,495 shares of company stock worth $753,521,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

