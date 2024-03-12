Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.