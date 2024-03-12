Creative Planning Sells 436,170 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,170 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.46% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNL opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 139.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.