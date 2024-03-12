Creative Planning Sells 5,410 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

