Creative Planning Sells 814 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,086.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,026.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.