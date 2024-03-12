Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.01. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 54,466 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

