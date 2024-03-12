CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

