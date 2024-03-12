Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00.
Defiance Silver Price Performance
Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Defiance Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.85.
Defiance Silver Company Profile
