Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00.

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Defiance Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

