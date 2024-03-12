Definity Financial Co. (DFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 28th

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE DFY opened at C$46.39 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.56.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.7878788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.85.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

