Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.54.

DAL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

