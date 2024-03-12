Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE DB opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

