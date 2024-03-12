DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $6,388,276 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

