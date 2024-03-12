Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

DXT stock opened at C$5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$366.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

