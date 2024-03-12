Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

