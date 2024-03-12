Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

DFAI opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

