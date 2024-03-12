Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.56.

NYSE DG opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

