Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1,463.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

