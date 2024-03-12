Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.