Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.

DBM opened at C$8.10 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of C$704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

