Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Director Jane Gavan Sells 19,528 Shares of Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$405,791.84.

DRM opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.82. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.25%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

