Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

