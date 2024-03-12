Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 24th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of DNLMY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

