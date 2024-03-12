Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 24th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Shares of DNLMY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
