DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

