Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,629 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

