Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,373 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $61,342.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $860,287.48.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

