Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328,422 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMN opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.