Ebix (EBIXQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIXQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ebix stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

