Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ecopetrol by 79.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.0 %
EC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kroger Stock: Anticipating New Highs as Promising Uptrend Resumes
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Hewlett Packard Enterprises Still a Cheap AI Server Play?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Samsara’s Surging Momentum Following Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.