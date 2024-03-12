Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ecopetrol by 79.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.0 %

EC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

