Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

