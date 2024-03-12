Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

