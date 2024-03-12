Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.97. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

