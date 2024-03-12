Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter worth $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

