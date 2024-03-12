Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 38.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Everi by 37.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

