Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 283,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 375,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.3 %

EVH opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

