Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

