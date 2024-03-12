Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.67. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

