Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Extendicare
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.