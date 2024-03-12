Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 122.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,532 shares of company stock worth $4,367,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

