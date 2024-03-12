Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $4,800.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12-month low of $4,225.00 and a 12-month high of $6,655.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,083.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,877.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $101.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

