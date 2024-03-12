Federal Signal Co. (FSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

