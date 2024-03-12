Financial Analysis: Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) & Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towngas Smart Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $123.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Atmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Towngas Smart Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 1.02 Atmos Energy $4.28 billion 4.13 $885.86 million $6.30 18.57

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Atmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Towngas Smart Energy. Towngas Smart Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 23.43% 8.62% 4.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Towngas Smart Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Towngas Smart Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Towngas Smart Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Towngas Smart Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Towngas Smart Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services. The company also offers financing and engineering works services, smart energy solutions, and upstream and midstream services; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations. The company was formerly known as Towngas China Company Limited and changed its name to Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong. Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

