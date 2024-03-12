Financial Comparison: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) & Its Rivals

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -40.56% -98.67% -8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 397 1544 2297 72 2.47

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.99 billion $412.48 million 15.70

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.58, meaning that their average stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

