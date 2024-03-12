Financial Contrast: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALIOF and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A biote $164.96 million 2.40 -$970,000.00 ($0.22) -24.73

Profitability

ALIOF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than biote.

This table compares ALIOF and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALIOF N/A N/A N/A biote -1.52% -36.14% 18.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ALIOF and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.73%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than ALIOF.

Summary

biote beats ALIOF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

