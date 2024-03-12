First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II Buys 500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $19,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Joseph Pierson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of First Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $18,405.00.

First Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 22.38%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 62.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,184.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

