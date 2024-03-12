First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

