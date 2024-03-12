First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.46% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.