First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FCTR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

