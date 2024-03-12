First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.06% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

