Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 270.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,150 shares of company stock valued at $28,622,352 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

